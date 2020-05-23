Deborah (Crafts) Stempel WATERBURY CENTER — Deborah Crafts Stempel, 68, of Waterbury Center passed away on May 19, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on Aug. 12, 1951, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to parents Mansfield Seth Crafts and Patricia Yeaton Crafts. On July 11, 1981, she married her love, Syl, who survives her. Deb was a graduate of Champlain College and Trinity College where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She worked in the medical accounting profession throughout her career. She specialized in Medicaid budgeting and held positions at various facilities throughout the state, including Fletcher Allen, Copley Hospital and the Department of Vermont Health Access. She was an active member of the Mansion Hollow Homeowners Association for over 20 years. Deb enjoyed home improvement projects, sewing, gardening and vacationing in Wells Beach, Maine. She loved spending time with family and never missed a get-together. Days before her passing, Deb was able to celebrate the marriage of her beloved daughter, Karli Brooke Stempel, to Matthew James Haight. Because her illness was brief and unexpected, her family gathered for an impromptu ceremony where Deb was the guest of honor and loved ones from across the country attended via Zoom. Deb was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jonathan Crafts. She is survived by her husband, Sylvester Stempel of Waterbury Center; her daughter, Karli Stempel and son-in-law Matthew Haight of York, Maine; her sister, Cynthia Wilkinson (Thomas) of Concord, New Hampshire; her brother, James Crafts (Pamela) of Warren; and her brother, Patrick Johnston (Melanie) of Carefree, Arizona. She is also survived by her nephews, Andrew, Nathan, Griffin and Sam; and her nieces, Ashli, Kristin and Sara. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Deb’s name may be made to McClure Miller Respite House or the University of Vermont Cancer Center. Memorial contributions can be made either online at UVMHomeHealth.org or by mailing to McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network – Home Health & Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446; or The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, Vermont. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
