Deborah A. DeForge GRANITEVILLE — Deborah A. DeForge, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, due to COPD-related complications, in the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born on Jan. 20, 1960, in Barre, she was the daughter of Louis and Marion (Hardaker) Duprey. On Aug. 13, 1978, she married Jaime J. DeForge. They made their home in Graniteville. Everyone who knew Debi, knew she was a woman of great love and many talents - from her love of cooking, to crocheting, to spending time at the lake on Joe’s. Her greatest joy was her family and all the friends and neighbors she called her family. Her never-ending wit and endearing banter will be missed by the many lives she touched. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Jaime DeForge; her beloved dog, Pugsly; her children, Jaime DeForge II (Karen) of Dalton, New Hampshire, Tonia Emmons (Chad) of Websterville, Vermont, and Kristine Decere (Nate) of Northfield, Vermont; her brothers, Louis Duprey (Carol) and Michael Duprey (Darlene), all of Barre, Vermont, and her sister, Tammie Duprey of Jacksonville, Florida; 14 grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Duprey, her sister, Chrissy Duprey; mother- and father-in-law, Frank and Elsie DeForge; and her sister-in-law, Mary Oyamada. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the staff at the Jack Byrne Center for their compassionate care during this difficult time. At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours and the service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.