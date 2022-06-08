Debora J. Morse NORTHFIELD — Debora Jean Morse, 66, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Morrisville on April 15, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Trombly and Marilyn (Kerr) Trombly, of Barre. She married Ronald Morse on Aug. 8, 1974, in Moretown. Debora graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1974. After high school, she began her working career with the State of Vermont, first in Waterbury and later, in Montpelier at the Agency of Transportation. She retired from the Agency of Transportation on Dec. 31, 2019, after 44 years of service with the State of Vermont. She was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Vermont. She enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming and riding motorcycles with her husband, Ronald. Debora is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ronald Morse, of Northfield; her mother, Marilyn Trombly, of Barre; two sisters, Tina Toof and her husband, David, of Rogersville, Tennessee, Julie LaClair and her husband, Jay, of Swanton; four brothers, Marvin Trombly and his wife, Pam, of Morrisville, Dean Trombly and his wife, Debbie, of Morrisville, Randy Trombly, of Milton, B.J. Allaire and his wife, Emily, of Jericho; as well as extended family. A celebration of Debora Jean Morse's life will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the church dining room. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
