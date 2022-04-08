Debbie A. Paton BARRE — Debbie A. Paton, 62, a longtime resident, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Berlin Meadows, after a long battle with cancer. Born on Sept. 30, 1959, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Roland and Shirley (Pray) Paton. She grew up in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1977. Debbie worked in the school cafeteria for many years. In her leisure time, she loved spending time outdoors, going camping – especially on girls’ weekend! – as well as her Thursday night bowling league with the girls. She also loved watching football, her favorite team was the 49ers, and watching NASCAR racing as she was a fan of Jimmie Johnson. Although, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her two children, Heather Perusse and her boyfriend, Greg Weisse, of Barre, and Damian Paton and his girlfriend, Jessica Byam, also of Barre; her mother, Shirley Paton and stepfather David Ewen, of Barre Town; her brothers, Ken Paton and his wife, Jo-Anne Paton, of East Orange, and Randy Paton, of Chelsea; four grandchildren, Jasmin Perusse, Isabella Weisse, and Jake and Athena Paton, all of Barre; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Roland Paton who passed away in 2017, she was predeceased by her brother, Jake Paton, in 2002; her son-in-law, Jason Perusse, in 2020; and her fiancé, Michael Shumway, in 2015. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12 noon in the Orange Town Hall. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
