Dawnmarie Mable Sartwell WATERBURY — Dawnmarie Helen Mable Sartwell, 54, of Waterbury and Fairfax, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, at AdventHealth Zephyrhills Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born on March 8, 1966, in Montpelier, Vermont, to Stanley Mable and Pauline King Nelson. She attended Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, Vermont. She started working at the age of 13 at Costas Restaurant as a dishwasher and then worked as a waitress until she was 16. She also worked at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, and Department of Corrections. She retired from Department for Children and Families due to health conditions. In 2004, she married Michael Sartwell of Highgate, Vermont, overlooking Lake Champlain at Apple Island Resort in South Hero. Her life was fulfilled being with her husband, family and many great friends. She loved her flowers and gardening. She loved her summer home at Lakewood Campground in Swanton, Vermont, where she had a special friendship with Rob and Wendy Maskell. She loved being outdoors. Her favorite thing was spending time around the campfire with family and friends. She was very excited to have her Florida home with Mike. She loved all of her grandchildren with her whole heart and loved spending time with them. She always loved being at the racetrack, Thunder Road "Bud Hill" and enjoyed going to Loudon with Mike and their friends and family. She was a huge Jimmie Johnson fan. She is survived by her husband, Michael Sartwell of Fairfax, Vermont, and Zephyrhills, Florida; her son, Dustin Mable and wife Maria and grandchildren Ava, Khloe and Amya, from Middlesex, Vermont; her daughter, Amanda Haskins and husband Pete and grandchildren Hannah, Logan and Morgan, of Waterbury Vermont; stepdaughter Katy McNeil and husband Brady of Nebraska; mother Pauline Nelson of Waterbury, Vermont; brothers Todd Mable and Kym of Topsham, Vermont, Shawn Mable and Jen of Northfield, Vermont, Patrick Nelson and Jody of Middlesex, Vermont; stepbrothers Kenny Nelson and Gina of Waterbury, Vermont, and Danny Nelson and Jaime from Whitman, Massachusetts; stepsister Debra Jenkins of Norton, Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews; special aunt Barbara Douglas and husband Mac of Riverside, California, Lorraine Gray and husband Rick of Port Orange, Florida; mother-in-law Betty Sartwell of Highgate, Vermont; brothers-in-law Jimmy Sartwell and Karen of Toana, Virginia, Rodney Sartwell of Highgate, Vermont, Roger Sartwell and Laura of Highgate, Vermont, Larry Sartwell of Swanton, Vermont, Brian Sartwell and Kari of Franklin, Vermont. She had a very special friendship with her sister-in-law, Kari. She was predeceased by her dad, Stanley Mable; stepdad Ken Nelson; stepson Chad Sartwell; stepsister Laura Phillips; and grandmother Helen Hickory. She was also predeceased by two of her best friends, Wilbur Wright and Lisa Dolloff-Foss. She will be sadly missed by her family and many, many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
