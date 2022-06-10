Dawn S. Wood MONTPELIER — Funeral services for Dawn S. Wood will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre, Vermont, followed by interment in Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier and a gathering at the Canadian Club in Barre. Dawn passed away on April 30, 2022, from COVID-19. Dawn was well known in the gaming community and had recently returned from the annual PAX East Gaming Convention, where she had served as an enforcer for nearly a decade. Dawn loved video games and was a talented embroiderer. She was rarely seen without a book in her hands. Dawn was employed by Capstone Community Action in Barre. Born in 1971 in Frankfurt, Germany, to Robin Bassett and Bruce E. Wood (deceased), she is survived by her mother; sisters, Kate Wood, Margrette Domingue and Sarah LeGate; nieces, Olivia, Claire, Elizabeth; and nephew, Ryne. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
