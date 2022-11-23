David Wilkinson ENOSBURG FALLS — David Wilkinson, 66, a former resident of Barre, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home in Enosburg Falls. Born in Barre, he was the son of James E. and Betty (Walker) Wilkinson. David lived 66 years with cerebral palsy and 46 years with mental illness. A Spaulding High School graduate, he worked for Norwich University, had a vivid imagination and enjoyed the outdoors, the Red Sox and Raiders, rock music, and action films. He leaves behind his siblings Jon (Deb), Michael (Cindy), Philip, Jo-Ann (Bill) and Jay (Karen) as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember him with heavy hearts. The memorial service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com David’s family would like to thank the staff of Brownway in Enosburg Falls for the care that they gave to him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Mental Health Services www.wcmhs.org or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.namivt.org You are not alone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.