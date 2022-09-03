David W. Sayers CRAFTSBURY — David W. Sayers ,63, of Craftsbury passed away on Saturday August 27, 2022, due to a tragic motorcycle accident. Born on January 20, 1959, he was the son of the late Neil and Lora (Lawson) Sayers. David was raised by his late Maternal grandparents Leon and Leona Lawson of Cabot. David graduated from Cabot High School, class of 1977. For the past 30 years he was employed at the Caspian Arms Ltd in Wolcott Vt. He was previously married to the late Patty Sayers of Barre and later married Amy (Foster) Smith of Woodbury. They later divorced. David was a person who had a great “need for speed’. He loved riding his motorcycle, 4wheeler, dirt bikes and snow machines. He was a member of “VAST” in which he helped with the maintaining and grooming of the trails. He took pride in caring for his family and meticulous care of his home. David is survived by his companion of 6 years, Trudy King of St. Albans. His daughter Jessica Sayers and her partner Luke Garneau of Barre. Stepson Kyle Foster and his wife Ashley of Hardwick. Sister Crystal (Sayers) Pierce of Ferrisburgh and brother Neil Sayers Jr. of Barre. Also, his grandchildren, Jayden Garneau, Eloise Foster, Estella Foster, and Edson Foster. David leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Per David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.