David W. Knudsen GRAY, Maine — David Warren Knudsen passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 93. David, his wife, Patricia, and their children, Sherry and Fred Knudsen, lived for many years in Northfield, Vermont, in the '60s and '70s. David was a professor of Electrical Engineering at Norwich University. David’s greatest legacy is in the many lives he touched – as husband, father, grandfather, professor, Scout leader, community volunteer and more. He was generous in sharing his wisdom, knowledge and skills, and had a heart of gold. You can read a full obituary and share condolences at www.wilsonfhllc.com.
