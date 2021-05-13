David V. Anderson Jr. SOUTH HERO — David V. Anderson Jr. passed away peacefully several days after his 90 birthday, surrounded by his family who wished him well with stories and toasts in his memory. Dave was a longtime resident of South Hero, Vermont, in the cottage that he built on Beach Bay in the late-1960s and later converted into his retirement home to spend with his beloved wife, Kay. He continued to live there in the loving care of his family and devoted caregiver, Alyssa, after Kay died last May. Dave grew up in Montpelier, Vermont, where he dated his wife-to-be in high school, and graduated Norwich University in 1954. After a brief deployment in the Army, he married Kay and moved to South Windsor, Connecticut, where he worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 34 years and raised his family. He was predeceased by his father and mother, David V. Anderson Sr. and Iola Bagley Anderson; and his wife, Kathryn Ballou Anderson. Dave is survived by his son, Charles Anderson and partner Nathaniel Stevens; his son, Michael Anderson and daughter-in-law Donna Anderson; and granddaughters, Kirsten Anderson and fiancé Will Delaney, and Rebecca Anderson. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Moginot; and his four brothers and their wives, Jon and Joy, Tom and Marie, Roger and Judy, and Chris and Bette Anne. Dave worked to play, and he spent most of his free time throughout his life enjoying the outdoors in his native Vermont. He was an avid salmon and bass fisherman and duck hunter and enjoyed days on the water with his family or fishing buddies. In the winter, he loved to alpine and cross-country ski, snowshoe and ice fish, and he dragged friends and family alike out on the ice and snow in sub-zero temperatures and we all learned to love it. If he wasn’t fishing, afternoons were spent with company on the deck overlooking the lake while sipping scotch and telling fishing stories or recalling adventures from his childhood or 20s. There was never a dull moment with Dave around – if it was calm, he’d take everyone water skiing or “plugging” for bass; if it was blowing a gale, he’d drag out the Sunfish and set us a-sail; if it was cool, he’d organize badminton or croquet on the lawn. Everyone loved to visit, but everyone also knew there was a high probability of being handed a paintbrush or hammer upon arrival and being told to “work for their supper,” or being awoken at 5 a.m. to the cacophony of a skill-saw outside their window. As they grew up, his brothers and sons’ friends referred to South Hero as “camp work,” but they never turned down an invitation. In Dave’s later years, he learned to enjoy breakfast at noon and the occasional boat cruise, and there was more time spent sitting in the sun on the deck or on the lawn at the Warden’s camp or snuggled in a blanket is his recliner in the living room with the heat set to 80. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the South Hero Rescue (www.southherorescue.org); or Norwich University Scholarship Fund (all donations in the name of David V. Anderson are earmarked for this purpose). No date for a memorial service has been determined at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, A Proud Member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.