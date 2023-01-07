David S. Kahn CALAIS — David S. Kahn, 83, passed away at his home on December 25, 2022. He was born December 23, 1939, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Edward and Helen Kahn. He graduated from The Westminster Schools and did undergraduate work at Brandeis University and the University of Chicago, focusing on the Classics. He was a lifelong reader with a wide array of interests. He moved to Vermont in 1970, first to Cabot and then to Calais in 1986. In each location, he realized his dream of designing and building a house for his family, after teaching himself many necessary skills. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Johnson State College and taught first grade for eighteen years at Hardwick Elementary School, where he developed a particular specialty in teaching reading, staged plays in the classroom, led singing, and learned to play guitar for accompaniment. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the River Rock School in Montpelier, acting with the Unadilla Theatre in Calais, and leading a weekly French class at the Montpelier Senior Center. He was also a gifted poet who worked continually on that craft, and he enjoyed listening to music and playing piano, guitar, and recorder. In his later years, he read books and followed current events almost exclusively in French, a language in which he was largely self-taught. He is survived by his children, Sarah (Drew) and Daniel (Ehi), granddaughters Hazel, Cora, and Shira, former wife Joyce, and siblings Bob and Lucy. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Vermont Foodbank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.