David R. Boswell BERLIN — David Ray Boswell, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away on July 10, 2021, in Marshfield, Vermont, due to a motorcycle accident. David was born to Elbert Ray Boswell and Hazel Hope Satterwhite in Henderson, North Carolina, on Dec. 4, 1977. David would later move to Berlin where he lived close to his son, Anthony Boswell. David was a man of many talents. He owned his own carpentry/plumbing business, ASB Construction. He loved running his business and doing work for others as well. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and hunting. David had a strong love for riding his motorcycle; his spirit was free on the open road. Spending one-on-one time talking to God was one of his favorite things to do. David had a strong love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and he was not ashamed to let others know of this love; he would talk to anyone about God. He was also a member of Enough Ministries Church in Barre, Vermont. Survivors include David’s son, Anthony Boswell, of Marshfield, Vermont; and David’s father, Elbert Boswell, of Kenly, North Carolina. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. A funeral service date is pending. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
