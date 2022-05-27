David P. Oszajca LEBANON, N.H. — David Paul Oszajca, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center, after a courageous period of failing health. David was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sept. 27, 1949, to Genevieve Mary Barbara (Zommer) and Matthew Joseph Oszajca. He grew up in Johnston, graduating from Johnston High School and attending Rhode Island College, where he studied construction trades and became a proud member of Zeta Chi fraternity ("Ozie"). David spent most of his adult life in central Vermont, living in Chelsea, Corinth, Barre, Roxbury and Windsor, Vermont, and in recent years, spent winters in Deming, New Mexico. David is survived by his children, Aaron Oszajca (Ciara), of Austin, Texas, and Jessica Oszajca, of Stowe, Vermont; siblings, Sharon-Ann Oszajca, of Cornish Flat, New Hampshire, Matthew J. Oszajca Jr. (Toni), of Washington, Vermont, and Robert J. Oszajca (Diane), of Johnston, Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Keith. David was Master Gardener and enjoyed gardening of all sorts. Using his construction and gardening skills, he built raised beds for mushrooms, blueberries, vegetables and perennials in a maze format in Cornish. He loved to travel and had located his camper near his homestead in New Mexico where he had been in the process of clearing the land to relocate. He spoke fondly of his time in the Philippines where he loved the people and the climate, perfect for growing things. David loved the Red Sox, Celtics, and New York Giants, quoting stats for all of them! Memorial donations in David’s name may be made in the form of a plant or flowers to someone special in your life. To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.