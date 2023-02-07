David P. Deep BARRE TOWN — David Paul Deep, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Born on May 28, 1934, in Barre, he was the son of Paul and Susie (John) Deep. He attended Spaulding High School in Barre. On September 1, 1956, he married Judith McLeod, also of Barre. Following their marriage he joined the United States Marine Corp, being based in Camp Pendleton in CA. He was discharged from the Marines as a 1st Lieutenant in 1958, joined the Marine Reserves and discharged from the Reserves in 1964. David started his career as a Physical Education Teacher at the Indian Reservation in Ft. Covington, NY. In 1962 he worked as a Football Coach and Graduate Assistant at Springfield College. David went to Bridgewater State College in 1963 as a member of the Men's Physical Education Staff, Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Football Coach. He was appointed Acting Dean of Men in 1966, performing all four jobs until he was eventually made permanent Dean of Men. In 1977 he was appointed Dean of Students and then became the first Vice President for Student Services, the job he held until he retired in 1989. Survivors include his wife, Judith of Barre; his daughters Beth Correia and her husband, Stephen of Taunton, MA,; Nancy Henderson of Hampton, NH; Karen Smith and her husband, Steven of Powder Springs, GA; his granddaughters Ashley Correia and Heather Correia of Taunton, MA; his grandsons David Henderson of Quincy, MA and Gregory Smith and his wife, Brooke, of Powder Springs, GA; and his great-granddaughter Amelia Smith; and his brother Richard Deep of Barre, VT as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Pauline Blaine of Richmond, VA and Marie Kelley of Barre, VT. A graveside service to celebrate and honor his life will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, VT at a date and time to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Judy and David Deep Endowed Scholarship Fund at Bridgewater State University. Please make checks payable to: BSU Foundation, PO Box 42, Bridgewater, MA 02324. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
