David Newhall ORANGE — A memorial service for David Newhall, 83, of Orange, who died on May 6, 2020, will be held on July 8 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. Attendance will be limited to 50 people at the funeral home and 25 at the gravesite.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.