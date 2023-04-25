David LaFlower BARRE — David LaFlower, 79, of Prospect Street, Barre, passed away on April 21, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center. He went to be with the Lord after a years-long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. David was born in Barre on June 15, 1943, the son of Henry and Eva (Raymo) LaFlower. Stationed in Germany, he served in the U.S. Army between 1960–1963. On September 26, 1964, he married his love, Linda Marie Usle. They enjoyed 47 years together, raising two sons and two daughters. After trying several career paths, David found his calling in Corrections. He worked his way up from a Corrections guard, to an officer, and then finished his time with the State of Vermont as a Probation and Parole officer. After retiring from the State of Vermont with over 25 years of service, he went on to work as a part-time deputy sheriff for Washington County. David enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking trips with his family. He bowled and participated in bowling leagues throughout the years. In addition, he was a member of the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association, helping clean trails and providing membership support as he rode and had fun. Most of all, David enjoyed poker nights with family and friends. Even as his MS progressed, it was important to him that he shared time with loved ones, playing card games that took fewer cards to hold. David had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit that made people laugh. His mild sarcasm made things more fun at the family table. He was a member of the Faith Community Church in Barre. He also held a membership with the Canadian Club of Vermont. David is predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his sister Sandra and her husband Raymond Deyo. He is survived by his sister Dottie Webster of Williamstown and his four children: Laura Blake of Barre; Greg LaFlower and his wife Ritva (Carlson) of Barre Town; Bonnie LaFlower of Montpelier; and Richard LaFlower and his wife Lisa (Richman) of Clarksville, Tennessee. David is also survived by his five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Calling hours are from 4 pm–6 pm on Sunday, April 30, at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
