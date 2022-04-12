David L. Belisle WORCESTER — David L. Belisle, 80, of Minister Brook Road. passed away at his home peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on Nov. 10, 1941, in Randolph, Vermont, the son of Raymond and Viola (Hanchett) Belisle. He attended Waterbury Elementary and High School. David served in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed primarily in Texas until his honorable discharge. On May 16, 1970, he married Sandy Welch. They remained companions for 51 years. He held many different jobs over the years, including farming, logging and excavation. He worked for Rayfield-Lowe Farm in Waterbury and helped with his parents' horse farm. His primary work was with the Vermont Agency of Transportation where he was an equipment operator. David was happiest when he was working with his tractor and chain saw. David was a member of the American Legion Post #59 in Waterbury. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and training horses. He competed in horse pulls in his early years and racing snowmobiles. He enjoyed his dogs, especially Rea, Duke and Harley. Most important to him was his family; his son, Paul, was the light of his life and his grandchildren were his greatest blessing. His grandchildren had an incredible bond with him and loved listening to the many stories he would share with them of his adventures in life and his silly songs. Survivors include his companion, Sandy Belisle, of Worcester; his son, Paul Belisle and wife Kris, of Duxbury; his beloved grandchildren, Paige, Parker, Hunter, Justin and fiancé Kerry, Chelsea and fiancé Cherish, Kaitlyn, Kelby (aka Toby) and fiancé Teddy, Seth and fiancé Courtney; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jayce, Ryder and Cayden; and siblings, Mary Belisle, of New York, and Raymond Paul Belisle Jr., of Florida. David was predeceased by his father, Raymond Belisle; his mother, Viola Hanchett; and his sister, Carolyn Belisle. David will be laid to rest in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Waterbury Legion May 7 at 2 p.m. where family and friends are welcome to gather and share memories of David's life. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Vermont Children's Hospital in honor of his grandchildren. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
