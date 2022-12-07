David J. Nichols BARRE — It is with great sadness that the family of David J. Nichols announces his passing after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on May 5, 1947, to Lawrence and Edith (Menard) Nichols in Northfield, Vermont. He graduated from Cabot High School in 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force where he was stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, MA. During his four years of service, he spent time in Texas, Mississippi, Colorado, and Thailand where he fought in the Vietnam War. Dave was honorably discharged on September 27, 1969. David married Cheryl Blondin on November 5, 1966, in Cabot, Vermont. He was a people person first and foremost and he spent his life serving others. First as the owner/operator of Dave’s Texaco in Barre, Vermont. He also spent time ferrying friends and family to Lake Ontario where he captained fishing charters off his boat the Silver Lady. In 1989, Dave moved to St. James City, Florida where he owned The Waterfront Restaurant and the Double Nichol Pub with his wife of 30 years Nicole Nichols. In 2005, they returned to Vermont. Dave spent the next 6 years of his retirement working at the State House as a security guard and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved to play tricks on. David was predeceased by his parents, siblings Larry and Lloyd Nichols, Dorothy Fitzsimmons and Dawn Balzanelli, father-in-law Andre Ducharme and granddaughter Olivia Reed. He leaves behind his wife Nicole Nichols, and children Dana Nichols, fiancee Renee Orvis and their child Bailee, Darin and Nancy-Lynn Nichols and their children Christina and Amber, Christy Ross and her children Nicholas and Cassandra, Kelley and Ryan Reed and their children Dylan and Zachary, and Jen and Jeremiah Trombly and their children Lauren and Sawyer. David also leaves behind several great-grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Barre Gardens and Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for all of the support they provided Dave during his long battle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org) or Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (www.cvhhh.org). A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate David’s life will be on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:30 at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, VT. Burial will follow to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Vt. Arrangements are by Pruneau Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
