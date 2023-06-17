David Hill PLAINFIELD — David Paul Hill III of Plainfield, VT tragically died in the woods of his hometown, along the Winooski River, sometime between June 8th and 10th, 2023. He was 13. David was born on December 10th, 2009, in Fall River, MA, where he lived until the end of 2015. From there, he and his family moved to Plainfield, VT. As a lover of nature, the move from a city to a rural town suited him well. David had just finished the 7th grade at Twinfield Union School, where he was an IT intern, and was preparing to skip a grade into 9th. He loved working with his hands, whether that be working on computers, forging metal, or building furniture. He was in the process through the internet of becoming certified in computer repair, having recently completed the first of two levels. He was also training to try out for the high school's baseball team. A few other favorite pastimes of his were playing computer games, recording videos/livestreaming, and fishing. In his immediate family, David is survived by his mother, Jessica Lavoie, father, David Hill II, stepparent, Leah Tedesco, twin sibling, Zilliam Hill, and younger half-sister, Lily. There are many others who love him dearly, including an extensive network of family and friends. A vigil will be held on Tuesday, June 20th at 7 p.m. at the Plainfield Recreation Field. A memorial celebration will be held at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at noon. It will be a casual gathering for telling stories about, and roasting David because he loved that sort of thing. He was a goofy, sarcastic kid who was always trying to make people laugh. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Twinfield Together Mentoring Program. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
