David Hartwell Pike CALAIS — David Hartwell Pike died at the age of 74, Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at his home in Calais Vermont. He was born on November 15th, 1947 in Barre Vermont. David married Jennifer L. Pike of Montpelier on November 8th, 1969 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Montpelier Vermont. His legacy will be carried on by his two sons, Adam Hartwell Pike, Aaron Richard Pike and his two grandchildren, David Joshua Pike and Emma Ryan Pike. David was the oldest of five siblings and his memory will continue to be shared by Douglas, Delina and Donny Pike. His sister Diane passed away in 1990 and are now sharing stories together with his parents Richard and Gloria. David graduated from Montpelier high and immediately enlisted into the Army after his 21st birthday as a paratrooper during the Vietnam war from November 16th 1967 until November 15th 1968. David enlisted in the 173 Airborne Brigade and then joined the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg upon return. While in Vietnam he was involved with the battle at Dak To and the battle for Hill 875 where the 3,200 paratroopers battled for over 110 hours, 27% of their platoon was injured or died during this battle alone. David’s courageous deeds and sacrifices will never be forgotten. While serving his country he received multiple medals and recognition for his bravery and service for our country. David worked for New England telephone and AT&T for the remainder of his working career and retired at an early age due to physical disabilities from the war. David and his family moved to Port Charlotte Florida in 1991 after retirement, for many years his family resided between a home in Florida and a beautiful log cabin that he and Jennifer built in Calais VT. David’s passions included visiting and spending time with family, friends and his favorite fishing holes almost every day. He loved reminiscing about the hot Florida sunshine and complaining about our VT winters. Above all, he always enjoyed the company of others and telling a good story or joke keeping everyone on their toes (which we all know got better each time they were told). His wish was to rest in peace at the family cemetery with his wife at their log cabin in Calais VT. His memory will live on by all who have ever had the pleasure of spending even a few minutes with him. His life and story will live on forever. Calling hours will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 22nd 2022 at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Legion in Montpelier for those who would like to join. An additional celebration will be held next summer with full Military recognition once plans can be arranged. There will be an additional announcement posted in the paper prior to this event.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.