David H. Stevens MARSHFIELD — David Howard Stevens, 85, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in his home, with family at his side. He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Woodbury, the son of Howard and Iva (Rehn) Stevens. He graduated in 1956 from high school in Hartford, Connecticut. Mr. Stevens worked for the Hartford Currant Newspaper. In Vermont, he was employed at Capital City Press, as a dispatcher for Miles Coal Co., and was pastor for Marshfield Church of God of Prophecy, for over 47 years. He also delivered Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed his old record collection, telling stories of bygone days, and playing piano for his church. Survivors include, his longtime companion, Douglas Peck, of Marshfield, and three nieces. Mr. Stevens was predeceased by two sisters, Iva Chirgotis and Carole DeMag. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Marshfield Church of God of Prophecy, where a calling hour at noon precedes the service. Attendees are requested to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com
