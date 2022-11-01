David H. Hudson MYRTLE BEACH, SC — David Harold Hudson, 84, formerly of East Montpelier, VT, went home to be with the Lord his Savior on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on May 27, 1938, in Plainfield, Vermont, he was the son of Harold F. “Babe” and Ivy (Codling) Hudson. Dave attended East Montpelier Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956. He always loved sports and played football, basketball, baseball and track. He was known as a better-than-average athlete and remained active in sports after high school in the Barre Industrial League basketball and softball teams. He later became active in youth sports, coaching 4th, 5th and 6th grade basketball at East Montpelier Elementary School for years. Eventually Dave discovered golf, and the game became a great love for him. He once said that he played the game, but he played it better when tournament prize money was involved! He was especially proud of his lifetime record of three Hole in Ones. Dave loved music and had great musical talent. He played in the 4-H band and was selected to play bugle calls at Downer 4-H Camp as a child. He later played trumpet in high school. He was so gifted that he was selected by the VFW and American Legion to play taps at funerals as a teenager. Music was important throughout Dave’s life; he played in local bands including over 40 years in the Mt. Sinai Shrine Band, the Montpelier City Band and the Barre Legion Drum Corps. He also loved to sing; he participated in the minstrel shows in East Montpelier and East Barre and later was active in music activities at the Websterville Baptist Church, where he was a member and served on the board of trustees. Dave belonged to many organizations in his life. He also served in the Vermont Air National Guard from 1961-1967. He was quite active in politics as well. He served on the East Montpelier Planning Board for eight years and in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1992-1996. He was a long-time member of the Washington County Republicans. Professionally, Dave was a land surveyor. After high school, he worked for Webster-Martin, an Engineering firm in South Burlington. He stayed with Webster-Martin from 1956 through 1975, working his way up to the position of Chief of Survey. He performed all phases of surveying and became a registered land surveyor in both Vermont and New Hampshire. His next position was with Aquatec, where he worked until 1982. During the Aquatec years, he traveled a lot, surveying in 11 states and two countries. In 1982, Dave and three business partners bought Aquatec Survey and moved the company from Burlington to Montpelier, where it became Vermont Survey Consultants. Years later, with a new business partner – Engineer Gary Klinefelter – the company became Vermont Survey and Engineering. Dave was a very successful businessman; he and Gary sold the company in 2009 to three employees. During his career, Dave was active in the Vermont Society of Land Surveyors and served on their Legislative Committee. He was also a long-time member of the Vermont Society of Engineers. Dave married Elaine Scammell in 1964. His love for Elaine was strong and it has lasted for more than 58 years – the last eight of which were enjoyed in the warmth of Myrtle Beach, SC. The couple had two daughters, Susan and Jean. He was a devoted family man and took many trips with his family, including frequent drives to Boston to see the Red Sox and Celtics, a cross-country trip in 1986 to the west coast and back, and a trip to England and Scotland in 1993. It was his second trip to England, the first having been in 1962 to visit Hudson and Codling cousins in England with his mother (Ivy Codling Hudson), his sister and brother-in-law. A friend once said to Dave: “I don’t know of anyone who knows more people or has more friends than you.” This was due to Dave’s travels throughout the state (through business and pleasure, Dave had been to all 256 municipalities in the state of Vermont) as well as his upbeat, charming personality, generous nature and witty sense of humor. An example of friendship was Dave’s business relationship with his partner Gary Klinefelter. In 20+ years of business and friendship, they never had an argument. This was amazing, as they did everything together, including playing a lot of golf! Dave Hudson was well known, had many friends and lived a very full life; he will be missed by all, and especially by his family. His wife often said that he still made her and the whole family laugh, even when he was battling cancer. Survivors include his wife, Elaine (Scammell) Hudson (Myrtle Beach, SC) and his daughters Susan “Susie” Hudson (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Jean “Jeanie” Hudson Card (Boston, MA). He was predeceased by his brother, James Hudson and his sister, Maureen Hudson Drew. Interment will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, followed by a service to honor and celebrate his life at the Websterville Baptist Church, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Donations may be made in Dave’s name to the Websterville Baptist Church, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville, VT 05678; the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L. Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036; the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), PO Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153.
