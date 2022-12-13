David F. Maunsell GREENSBORO — David F. Maunsell of Greensboro, 89. passed away at Copley Hospital on December 5, 2022. Dave was born in Montpelier, VT on May 8, 1933 to Francis R. Maunsell and Lois Riley. He grew up in Montpelier alongside his two brothers, Stephen and Peter. He graduated from Montpelier High School and the University of Vermont. Dave served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany in the aftermath of WWII. Dave was first married to Sandra Morse and they had a daughter, Jody. They moved to Hardwick in 1962. He later married Dorothy Kendall and they remained together until his passing. Dave was very artistic and had his own graphic design business. He designed and published annual historic guidebooks to various areas of the state. He was also an avid antique car enthusiast and made many friends throughout New England as a result. Dave is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Jody and her family, Dot’s children and their families, and several nieces and nephews. Burial will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
