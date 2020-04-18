David Eliot Rogers WOODLAWN, Va. — David Eliot Rogers, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Rogers was born in Barre to the late John Rogers Sr. and Dorothy Poulin Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Morris and Beatrice Abbott. Survivors include his wife, Mary Rogers; his only child, Wendy Rivera; brother, John Rogers II; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph and Brianna; and several other family members including his step children and step-grandchildren. Mr. Rogers was a foundation contractor for many years, and was recognized as being very professional at his job by all those that knew and worked with him. He was very active in the community by sponsoring picnics and gatherings and sharing his abilities as a contractor by building things. He was also a regular contributor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Make a Wish Foundation. David’s hobbies included fishing and hunting. A private funeral service will be held at Galax Church of God, with Rev. Titus Anderson and his brother-in-law, George McLaughlin officiating. Flowers are appreciated, however, donations may be made in Mr. Rogers’ memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Make a Wish Foundation. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
