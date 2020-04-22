David E. Rogers June 8, 1944 - April 15, 2020 CALAIS — David Rogers was a Vermont contractor who started his business when he was 16 years old. He loved his work, he loved people and animals, and most of all he loved his family. His life was full of love and always tinged with mischief. “Papa” as his many grandchildren called him, dedicated his life to making other people feel good. Not just his family but his community as well. When he was younger he owned the Riverbend Store in North Montpelier and he would throw Easter Egg hunts for all the local kids. He would deliver roses to all the moms in the neighborhood on Mother’s Day, and on bad winter storm nights he would hire his construction crew to plow and sand every driveway he could get to in his neighborhood in Calais. He married the love of his life, Audrey Rogers in 1983. They lived on Lightening Ridge Road in Calais in a house that they built together until she passed away in 2016. Dave and Audrey spent a lot of time on the road together. He knew every last back road in most of Vermont and loved to go “hallyhootin’ about.” They hosted huge family camping trips on Woodbury Lake and the Connecticut River with the whole big family playing baseball or checkers by the campfire or fishing, floating trips and swimming. They spent winters in Steinhatchee Florida where they loved to go out onto the Gulf and fish and go on adventures in their airboat. Audrey always caught the biggest fish and Dave loved to brag about that. If you visit their resting place at The Hope Cemetery, you will see that Dave made sure that on their headstone the carving of the fish on Audrey's side was bigger than his ... into eternity. He also made sure that all of his children's names were carved into that stone so that David and Audrey would be remembered for the love they bestowed on their big and beloved family. Dave and Audrey have seven kids and their spouses, and 21 grand and great grand kids. They were proud of their blended family and loved and welcomed them all into their loving home at all times. Dave was happiest when surrounded by his family, especially the children. “Papa” was bigger than life to them. From four-wheeling around the woods looking for “road apples” to diving for clams off the boat in Lake Champlain where he somehow found pennies inside each clam the kids would bring up onto the boat, he made childhood a magical experience for them. He was strong and gentle, funny and kind, dedicated, hard working and the best grandpa ever. Dave is survived by his children Margaret (Peg) Tassey, Ken Tassey, Nancy Buonanno, Scott Tassey, Wendy Rivera, Charles Harman and Jennifer Goodell. Their spouses Indigo Ruth-Davis, Kazuko Tassey, Rick Buonanno, Nancy Tassey, Marty Rivera, Emily Harman and Mike Goodell. His grandchildren Audrey Tassey Ayer, Brian Tassey, Michi Tassey, Sam Tassey, Robert Buonanno, Emma Buonanno, Joe Buonanno, Kristin Darcy, Scott David Tassey, Desirae Tassey, Mathew Tassey, Elizabeth Rivera, Joey Rivera, Brianna Rivera, Suzannah Harman, Lief Harman, and Julia Goodell. Great grandchildren Ella Darcy, Lily Darcy, MacKenzie Tassey and Mason Tassey. His brother John Rogers and companion Mary Rogers and his many nieces and nephews as well as his wonderfullong time employee of 50 years who was part of the family, Dean Dodge. That’s one heck of a family Pop. And we will always love you and never ever forget you. You live on in all of our hearts. Dave’s Vermont family will hold a joyous celebration of Dave and Audrey’s lives, to be held sometime in July. Please write to pegtassey@gmail.com if you would like to be notified via email. David E. Rogers passed away on April 15, 2020, at the Wolz Hospice Home in Dobson, South Carolina, of heart failure and complications due to Alzheimer's disease.
