David Covey WILLIAMSTOWN — Committal for David "Joe" Covey who died December 4, 2022 of Williamstown VT will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Veterans cemetery in Randolph Vermont. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral home in Northfield Vermont. A gathering for family and friends will be held at St. John's church on vine street, Northfield Vermont immediately after the committal or approximately 12:30 p.m.
