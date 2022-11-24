David Cheney EAST MONTPELIER — David Cheney from East Montpelier, VT passed away on November 10, 2022. Born in June 1950 in Montpelier to Parents David and Francis Cheney. Married Joyce Ayers in April of 1969. They have 3 children Kitty Bolduc and son Cody of Marshfield, Dan Cheney of East Montpelier his children Camille Cheney in Japan Katrina Cheney East Montpelier, Liza Day of Williamstown and her sons Evin Badore of Williamstown and Alex Badore from NY. David owned Cheney Trucking for many years. Past Memberships were Williamstown Fire Dept., Moose Club and Candian Club, Antique Truck of America. At his request there will be no services and burial will be in spring.
