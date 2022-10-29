David Charles Betts NATICK, MA — David Charles Betts of Natick, MA, born April 23, 1947, in Burlington, VT, died peacefully on October 22, 2022, at the Hospice House in Lincoln, MA after an almost 3-year battle with brain cancer. David was predeceased by his father Charles Betts, his mother Claradella Snow Betts, a sister Janet, and a brother Albert. He is survived by brothers Leon and Jed Betts and sister Martie Betts, all of VT. The true joys in his life were his children, Katherine Betts Levine, and husband Michael, of Gloucester, MA and son Nicholas Betts and wife Alexandra, of Rockport, MA and their mother, Christine Lovgren, also of Rockport, MA. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Audrey Betts, and a grandson Charles Betts. He will be very much missed by his friend and partner Debbie Cyr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Bennet Street School for the David Betts scholarship fund. https://nbss.edu/donate A memorial service will be held at the Community Center, 3923 Route113, Thetford Center, VT 05075 on Friday November 11 from 1:00-3:00pm. Burial will be private. Details about an in-person and virtual "commemoration of life” event at the North Bennet Street School will be forth-coming. In the meantime, we ask that you please send any fond memories, tributes, or photos of David to info@nbss.edu. We will be sharing these with his loved ones.
