David Callahan MONTPELIER — David “Davy” Callahan, 51, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. Davy was born Feb. 20, 1970, in Middlebury, Vermont, to David and Elizabeth (Walker) Callahan. Davy was a wonderful son, brother and friend. As a young boy, he led his sisters in learning about nature, teaching them about foraging for wild edibles, building teepees and forts and other survivalist skills. David had an especially close relationship with his mother, Bess. Her love and care were just what he needed. He grew to be a man with a kind and loving nature. He always helped others in need and shared what little he had. This was a true testament to his character, and one reason he had so many friends and loved ones. David also learned a lot from his father, David Sr. (aka Bear). They shared an interest in a diverse array of topics, including mechanics, animals, nature and music. David Sr. greatly encouraged David to pursue music, so he learned to play guitar around the age of 12, and this became his passion. He always loved singing and was a talented songwriter, delving into all genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, heavy metal, punk, Christian music, and instrumentals. Dave attended very little traditional schooling, but he had a rich and vast education through his travels and reading. As a young man, David became an avid bicyclist, once traveling from Vermont to Nevada and back on his own. He loved traveling and camping. David enjoyed rebuilding bicycles, pixelated graphic development and video gaming. He found great companionship with his girlfriend, Mah Florence. They both believed in the Lord, Jesus, and shared a great love for each other for the past six years. Dave was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Callahan, of Montpelier, Vermont, and Jen Hoffert, of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as extended family and friends. Arrangements are through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
