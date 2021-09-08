David B. Kelley MONTPELIER — David B. Kelley, 94, formerly of Westview Meadows and most recently of Cedar Hill Community Care Home in Windsor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. David was born on Nov. 8, 1926, in Salisbury, New York, the son of Wesley and Edna (Rands) Kelley. He graduated from Dolgeville High School. On Feb. 8, 1945, David enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served during World War II, until his honorable discharge in December 1946. After his military service, He attended and graduated Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. On Oct. 4, 1952, he married the love of his life, Wilma Stegeman. He moved Wilma and their family to eight states before ending up in Vermont in 1971.They enjoyed 64 years marriage until her passing on March 3, 2017. He enjoyed being active with many years of square dancing and outdoor activities, like skiing and biking. He traveled the world with Wilma, including doing volunteer work in Brazil and taking their grandchildren on elder hostels in the western states. David worked as a highway engineer for both the Federal Highway Administration and the State of Vermont for more than 35 years. Upon retirement, David could be found keeping busy at the Trinity United Methodist Church, helping with any and all things for his church community, from cooking and shopping for the community lunch to painting windows and doing repairs. His memberships included Trinity United Methodist Church, Montpelier Rotary Club, American Society of Civil Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers and Tau Beta Pi. Survivors include his children, Susan EK Scotti of North Kingston, Rhode Island; Ronald G. Kelley of West Townsend; and Richard W. Kelley of Shelburne; grandchildren, Jonathan Kelley, Bonnie Kelley, Lauren Kelley, Bethany Scotti and Eric Scotti. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sarah Lay, Eleanor M. Shea and Warren E. Kelley. Services will be held privately, however a public memorial service will be held at a future date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 139 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602.
