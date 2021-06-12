David B. Arthur GRANITEVILLE — David B. Arthur, 66, of Meadow Wood Drive, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Nov. 9, 1954, in Northampton, Massachusetts, he was the son of Charles and Eunice (Beaupre) Arthur. He attended Birdseye Elementary in Stratford, Connecticut, and attended Naugatuck High School, also in Connecticut. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 21 years, retiring as a Senior Chief in 1994. After the Navy, he moved to Connecticut and worked for AT&T until his retirement in 2012. On Nov. 15, 2020, he married his longtime partner, Veronica Sujek. They made their home in Graniteville. David was a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Barre. In his spare time, he loved anything to do with math and science, traveling, jellybeans, playing online games and routing for the New England Patriots, as well as watching the television show, “American’s Got Talent.” Most of all, he loved his family and his children. Survivors include his wife, Veronica Sujek; his children, Rebecca Arthur and her husband, Mohamed, Zane Arthur, Nathaniel Arthur, and David Arthur Jr., and his wife, Jessica; four grandchildren; his sister, Sharon Martula; his brothers, Clifford Arthur and Jonathan Arthur; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as Renee Arthur and Robin Arthur. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Susan Arthur. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
