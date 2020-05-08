David Allen Newhall ORANGE — David Allen Newhall, 83, of George Street, Orange, and longtime resident of Middlesex, Vermont, died on May 6, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home. He was born the son of James Andrew and Ullie (Page) Newhall on Nov. 30, 1936, at the former Heaton Hospital in Montpelier. He was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Hill. He was first married to Patricia Clark; they later divorced. He then married Dorothy Hendrickson. She predeceased him on Nov. 18, 2005. He was employed by the State of Vermont Buildings Division in his early years and then by Scribner Dairy Farm, finishing his career with New England Farm Systems. David was involved in a multitude of organizations and clubs, Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department lifetime member having held offices of assistant chief and chief; Middlesex Civil Defense chairman; Capitol Fire Mutual Aid System inspector and past president; Onion River Snowmobilers; Air National Guard (retired); Connecticut River Antique Collectors Klub past president and vice president; Vermont Antique Farm Machinery Assn. past president and vice president; East Montpelier Historical Society; Middlesex Historical Society; Aldrich Foundation (Robinson Sawmill) past president; Tunbridge Fair Antique Hill; Washington County Field Days manager and past president; 4-H; Champutees Amputee Group; Vermont Ag Museum; Vermont Gas and Steam; but most notable was his wealth of knowledge of the I-89 Interstate system and his love to talk about it! Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Shifflett and husband Tony of Stanardsville, Virginia; grandson, MU1 Trevor Shifflett and wife Colleen of Bowie, Maryland, and granddaughter, Brett Elizabeth Shifflett and companion Michael Sylvia of New Bedford, Massachusetts; great-grandson, Oliver Shifflett, and great-granddaughter, Clara “Lucy” Shifflett; stepdaughters, Joan Davis and husband Doug of Northfield and Patricia Harrison of Florida, and stepson, Harry Hendrickson and wife Donna of New Jersey; brothers, Roger Newhall and wife Ruth of Ascutney and Daniel Newhall and wife Caroline of Barre Town. Also surviving are step-granddaughters, Lyn Morin and Heather Escamilla, and step-grandsons, Shae Martin and William Harrison; uncle, Charles Page of North Haverhill, New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his companion, Kate Marquette. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three special people who did so much to help him, Jason Hill, Ronnie Bruce and Francis Kidder. Your kindness and everything you did for Dad will not be forgotten. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Woodridge who were so good to not only David, but the entire family. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aldrich Foundation (Robinson Sawmill) or Vermont Antique Farm Machinery Assn. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
