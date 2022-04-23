David A. Woodruff MANCHESTER, N.H. — David Alan Woodruff, 72, of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas, with his wife and daughter by his side. Born Dec. 10, 1949, in Barre, Vermont, he was the son of Dr. Frank E. Woodruff and Evelyn (MacDonald) Woodruff. David graduated from Marian High School in Barre, Vermont, class of 1967, and from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont, class of 1971. After college, he worked at the Brattleboro Retreat in Brattleboro, Vermont, before moving on to a career in the shoe business. David worked for Mortt Distributors and then Miltner Inc. where he was a buyer for many years before his retirement in 2016. David enjoyed games, card games, particularly, bridge, line dancing, music, reading, and loved being outside. He was an avid sports fan and participated in many sports with golf being his obsession. He was a member of Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Mountain View Country Club in Greensboro, Vermont, where he won the club championship in 2015. Greensboro was where he spent a lot of time at the family summer camp.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.