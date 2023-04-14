David A. Morissette BARRE — David (Dave) Armand Morissette, born October 15, 1953, passed away on Tuesday August 9th, 2022. The 3rd child of Armand & Rita Morissette (both deceased as well as older sister Cynthia M. Foster & her husband Stephen G. Foster), Dave lived his entire life in Barre. Dave loved his sons Nicholas and Brandon beyond words - to the moon & back; and his former wife and Mother of his children Tina Morissette; his Mom, Dad, Sister, older brother Doug (wife JoAnn), younger brother Dana (wife Shirley) , nieces Kelly Gladden (husband Curtis) and Karlyn Borysenko (husband Viktor), and nephews Matthew Morissette (Wife Sarah), and Bill Tucker as well as extended family and lifelong friends. He also loved music, particularly 1970’s and 1980’s classic rock. Dave worked many years in the granite industry as a draftsman, including along side his Dad and brother Dana at Barre Drafting Company. Rest In Peace, Dave, we will always love you; you are in our hearts forever. A private remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
