David A. Lavigne BERLIN — David A. Lavigne, 61, of Crosstown Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home. Born on Feb. 16, 1960, in Barre City, he was the son of Ernest and Jeannette M. (Grenier) Lavigne. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1979. In June of 1974, he started working full time at Riverton Memorials, where he was a journeyman stonecutter for many years. He was a good athlete and loved playing hockey. His favorite position was to play goaltender. Their team included his four brothers and they often travelled to Granby, Canada, to play against their cousins. In his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with friends and family; was an avid watcher of all competitive action sports – especially hockey and football; liked riding dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motorcycles, four-wheelers, biking to watch Bike Week in Laconia, New Hampshire; he liked playing table games, such as pool, ping-pong and foosball; he loved all extreme motor sports – cars, snowmobile, dirt biking and racing, and music – especially alternative rock music; and most of all, he loved being out in nature where he enjoyed the serenity and the wildlife around him. David will be remembered for always being willing to help out others if need be. Survivors include his three brothers, Ernest Lavigne Jr. and his wife, Laurie, Philipp Lavigne and his wife, Carol, all of Berlin, and Tony Lavigne and his girlfriend, Tonya Cicio, of Barre; four sisters, Jacqueline Miller and her husband, Arthur, of West Berlin, Linda LaPerle and her husband, Raymond, of Barre Town, Debbie Lunt and her husband, Michael, of Barre Town, and Christine Knight and her husband, Morris, of Huntington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Ernest J. Lavigne Sr., and his mother, Jeannette Lavigne; as well as his brother, Steven Lavigne. He will be lovingly remembered as a “cool” uncle. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
