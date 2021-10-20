David A. LaRouche PINEHURST, N.C. — David A. LaRouche, 59, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Born in Brattleboro, Vermont, raised in South Barre, David graduated from Spaulding High School in 1980. He was preceded in death by his father, Jean R. LaRouche Jr. He is survived by his mother, Lucille A. LaRouche; his wife, Tonia (Lineberry) LaRouche; his daughter, Sarah LaRouche (grandson Kyle LaRouche); his brother, Leo LaRouche (Wanda); his sister, Sylvia Charron; three nieces (Rene', Stephanie, Amber), two nephews (Brian, Jeffrey), great-nephews (Wesley, Daniel), great-niece (Jordyn); and devoted friends, Tim and Amy Roberts, of North Carolina. David was a devoted father, husband, son, grandfather, uncle and friend. He worked for First Health in North Carolina, where he was a dedicated employee for 26 years. He was a talented, self-taught drummer who enjoyed performing in his various bands. His humor, kindness and warm-hearted personality will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please visit https://gofund.me/6383ae39 to make a donation in David’s name. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future in North Carolina by the band, House Call – the band David played in with his fellow employees. .
