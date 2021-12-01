David "Sonny" Grochowik SPRINGFIELD — David A. "Sonny" Grochowik, 74, died in November 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Antoni and Nellie (Hayna) Grochowik. He graduated in 1965 from Springfield High School. Mr. Grochowik served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a postal carrier for U.S. Postal Service in Vermont for 25 years. He later worked at Whelen Engineering for more than 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, golf, trips to Maine, watching football, wrestling and NASCAR. Survivors include his children, Holly Parro, Keith Grochowik; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; a brother, Verne Grochowik; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Teresa Robinson. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Marty Bascom officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
