David A. Buswell BARRE - David A. Buswell, 73, of Barre, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. David was born October 25, 1948, in Montpelier to the late George and Doreen (Potter) Buswell. He attended Chelsea Public School and graduated in 1969. After high school, he began working at Spaulding High School as a custodian for 21 years. David enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Celtics, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his two brothers and two sister, Alan Buswell and wife Vickie of Isle La Motte, Vermont, John Buswell and wife Barbara of East Montpelier, Vermont, Janice Gregoire and husband Roland (Jr.) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Susan Austin of Spring Hill, Tennessee and nieces and nephews. He was very thankful for all his friends that had given him rides to places. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the American Legion in Barre. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
