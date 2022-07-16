Dave Rochat RANDOLPH CENTER — Dave Rochat savored life immensely, finding abundant joys even in tougher times. An eternal optimist, he collected friends all through his lifetime, enjoyed all types of people, and was full of good humor, kindness and humility. David was born in 1937 in Orange NJ, the third of four sons. His parents, Edmond Rochat and Claire (Thommen) Rochat had immigrated separately from Switzerland in the mid-1920’s, and theirs was a French speaking household. He attended school in Westfield NJ, and both he and his future wife, Barbara Seaman, graduated from Westfield HS in 1955. They were part of a big group of friends that remained close for the whole of their lives. Dave enrolled at Middlebury College and graduated in 1959 with a BA in Economics. His time there was marked more by his success in poker and ping pong, and a rather colorful Delta Upsilon affiliation, than his studies, and his pranks and poor grades resulted in his expulsion. This was a formative experience, as he was kicked out of his parents’ house and rented a room in Philadelphia where he first sold encyclopedias and later became a runner on the floor of a financial company. He loved the job and was good at it, returned for his senior year at Middlebury and entered the financial world of bond trading in Manhattan. Dave and Barb were married in September 1961 and soon settled in Plainfield NJ, where they raised four daughters. Dave loved his work on Wall Street. He remembered and recounted the details of certain trades 50 years later, and until his death participated in weekly zoom visits with friends from his trading days. In the fall of 1979, Dave and Barbara found property in Chelsea Vermont, a farmhouse and 88 acres, and moved the family to Vermont the next summer. This they called Act II. Dave was always a hard worker, and he and Barbara learned how to hay their fields, milk a cow, raise sheep, birth lambs, and kill chickens. Dave was never ashamed to seek advice and his neighbors were often called to help him fix the tractor equipment. One of his joys was in driving the tractor during haying, enjoying the view down their fields and across the valley. Another lifelong joy was in the evening routine of dinner preparation alongside Barb. They played endless games of gin rummy, with a scorecard that began each year on Jan 1 and ended on Dec 31. Dinners were late and lengthy, with discussion, laughter and teasing. Dave loved to talk, but was, more importantly, a very attentive listener. He was genuinely interested in knowing what others thought. For his daughters, and his grandchildren, he was a cheerleader, believing in and supporting their every endeavor. Dave was a believer in Christ Jesus, and his faith was instrumental in his joy and optimism. He was very generous with both time and money. He recognized his blessings and was thankful for them. He loved living, but was not afraid of dying. Dave is survived by his four daughters, Laura Rochat (Jon Jickling), Julie Rochat (Mark McEathron), Nancy Rochat (Jon Morris), Diane Wise (Dan Wise), and 14 grandchildren. His brother George Rochat also survives him. His wife Barbara died in 2019. A memorial service honoring Dave’s life will be held at the United Church of Chelsea on Wednesday July 27th at 2pm. A reception will follow. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT.
