Dason Campeau BARRE — Dason Campeau, 44, of Barre, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 22, 2022, at home with his family. Dason was born on June 9, 1977, in Hartford, Connecticut, to his parents, Lawrence "Larry" Campeau and Juanita "Ivy" (Maher) Campeau. Dason enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. He loved UFC fighting, wrestling, and was a very good bowler. Dason became a father to a wonderful child on June 20, 2022. Connor was his world. He loved watching him dance at his recitals and competitions. He loved watching Connor grow in his art as well. He loved to play games on his PlayStation with Connor and watch horror movies with him. Dason loved being a father. He loved spending time with his family. Dason graduated from Spaulding High School in 1996. Dason is survived by his only child, Connor Campeau, his father, Larry, and sister, Starlene Campeau, all of Barre; also, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents. There will be no calling hours or funeral per Dason's wishes. There will be a celebration of life for Dason at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Spaulding High School art programs. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
