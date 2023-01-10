Darrell Martin GRANITEVILLE — Darrell Martin of Graniteville, Vermont departed this life on December 31, 2022. He was born June 30, 1951, to George and Olga Martin. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School. On June 29, 1974, he married the love of his life, Anna Pecor. Darrell worked at Utton’s garage and then he worked for Rock of Ages from 1971 until his retirement in 2009. He loved being a husband and a father to his two precious daughters, Jennifer and Jessica. He loved his Italian heritage and would often make a big pot of spaghetti sauce to share with family and friends. Upon retirement from Rock of Ages, he still managed to keep busy by helping others with their home improvement projects and always had an endless supply of used tires, and he used his knowledge about car repairs to help family and friends. He started making annual pilgrimages to Virginia to “hang out” with his brother-in-law David and his family. He also loved going to his daughter Jessica’s in South Carolina to visit and help her with home improvement projects. Darrell and Anna’s most memorable trip in recent years was a trip to Nashville which was an adventure!!! He was a real family man and a helper to anyone and everyone. If you came in as a stranger, you left as part of the family. Family was the most important thing to him, and his girls will never forget all the family dinners and vacations. Darrell is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anna, and his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Seth Ashford, and his children Kellen and Madison, his daughter Jessica and her partner, Dean Lansberry, and his daughter, Paisley. He also leaves behind his dear friend, Jeremy Dunster. He is survived by 3 sister in laws, Sandra Tremblay, Patricia Wescom, Debbie Pecor and a Brother in law, David Pecor, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and nine brothers, his niece Amanda Taylor, and nephews Corey Pecor, Ted Pecor III, and Joseph Pecor. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 22nd at The Reynolds House, 102 South Main Street, Barre, VT 05641 between the hours of noon and 4pm In lieu of flowers please bring photos and memories of our dad, husband, friend. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
