Darlene Rae Parker BARRE — Darlene Rae Parker, 56, from Barre, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Barre City Hospital on June 27, 1966. She was the daughter of Chester and Rejeanne (Grenier) Parker. Darlene attended Barre City Schools and grew up on Farwell Street. She married Brian Maynard in June 1994 but later divorced. She moved to Swanton with Paul Harvey, where she made her home for 10 years before returning to the area. Her interests included camping, fishing, and motorcycles. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include four brothers, Chris, Rowdy, Michael, and Randy. Also surviving are her 3 children, Shane Parker, Amanda Hackney, and Emily Maynard, along with 7 grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Terry and Greg, and several aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. The following Tuesday, the burial for the family will be held at 11:00 am at her grave site. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
