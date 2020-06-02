Danny Lawrence Lawson BERLIN — Danny Lawrence Lawson of Berlin, Vermont, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after an intense one-year battle with cancer. He was 59 years old. Danny was a one-of-kind, big personality, and his death leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Danny was born on Aug. 28, 1960, the first child of Lawrence Lawson and Ellen (Stacy) Lawson, in Berlin, Vermont. Danny graduated from U32 in 1978. After graduating, he joined the Army Reserves at 17 with his father’s permission. He trained as a mechanic and had many “adventures” during his service. After his stint with the Army Reserves, he started working at Barre Sign Co. with his father, Lawrence Lawson. He then moved on to Tardy Memorials where he worked as stone cutter for 25 years. He even carved his own father’s memorial. Danny loved Berlin. He was a walking history book about Berlin. There was not much he could not tell you about the town of Berlin. Danny’s favorite spot was Berlin Pond, a place he first discovered for teenage hijinks, but later came to love for its peace and beauty. He even volunteered as the caretaker in Black Cemetery on the pond, a place he would bring his daughter so she could see the grave of the first girl to die in Berlin. He loved fishing, and simply being at the pond, especially on spring nights when the peepers were out. He always enjoyed picking pussy willows for his loved ones at Berlin Pond. Danny was not always easy to get along with, but he was exactly himself at all times – a straight shooter! He loved spending time with his family, who share the same unique sense of humor, and his longtime best friend, Bob Askew of Berlin. Danny was very proud of his home, which he called “The Cabin.” He also loved animals; his beloved dog, Nugget, is buried at The Cabin, and his cat, Little Man, brought him a lot of joy. He lived a full life and the stories of his exploits keep his family laughing through their tears. After his cancer diagnosis, he fought hard for every day of his life. His daughter, Danielle (aka by Danny as “The Brat,” “Monkey,” “Waldo,” “The kid” and “Little Girl”), moved from North Carolina to be in Vermont to help care for him, though he would remain fiercely independent until his final days. His family would like to extend their gratitude to his cancer care team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Danny’s family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you for all you did for Danny through this journey, especially Dr. Frederick Lansigan and Kylie McCarty, RN BSN. In death, he joins his father, Lawrence, and beloved cousin, Steve Wheeler. He leaves behind his only child, Danielle Graves of Middlesex, Vermont; his beloved Marine son-in-law, Fred Graves IV; and three grandchildren, Brandon, Alyvia and Liam Graves of Middlesex, Vermont; his mother, Ellen Lawson of Berlin, Vermont; his sisters, Julie Lawson of Middlesex, Vermont, and Lisa Lawson of New Hampshire. A special thank you to Mark Wheeler, Tommy Stacy, Robin Gomez, Stephanie Parks, Annette Thurston, Wayne Bernier, Bob Askew, for the unlimited amount of support in Danny’s final days. A private ceremony will be held to honor Danny’s life and military service. Danny’s family asks that memorial contributions in Danny’s honor be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center Hematology/Oncology Department. (https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate). He always loved getting cards, so if you have a memory you’d like to share, please write a card and send it to his family c/o Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. And, if you have a moment, drive out to Berlin Pond, sit by the culvert and think of Danny. Online condolences can be left at www.guareandsons.com.
