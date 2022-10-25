Daniel R. Halsall, Jr. NEW ISPWICH, NH – Daniel R. Halsall, Jr., a former resident of Barre and a long-time resident of New Ispwich passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the calling hour, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.