Daniel R. Halsall Jr. NEW ISPWICH, NH — Daniel R. Halsall, Jr., 88, a former resident of Barre and a long-time resident of New Ispwich passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home with family at his side. Born on December 8, 1933, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, he was the son of Daniel and Bessie (Maloney) Halsall, Sr. Daniel attended elementary school in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School. He then went on to attend the University of Vermont where he received an associate degree before graduating from Northeastern University with a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years of active duty and five years of in-active duty before being honorably discharged in 1962. Daniel was employed as an Electrical Engineer with General Electric for many years. On July 29, 1961, he married Dorothy Gennett in New York and since 1963, they made their home in New Ipswich, NH. Dorothy passed away in 2006. His memberships included the American Legion, Audubon Society, Historical Society, and the Harris Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and camping. Survivors include his stepchildren, Michael McQueen of Brandon, VT; Diane Smith of Sneedville, TN; and Linda Lewis of Bristol, TN and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as two cousins Edith Caselini of Connecticut and Melvyn Lawson of Washington State. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Halsall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the American Legion Post #13, 13 River Street, Greenville, NH 03048. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life was held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre where he was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Dorothy Halsall. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
