Daniel M. Fraysier BARRE — Daniel Michael Fraysier died unexpectedly on Aug. 19, 2021. Danny was born on Dec. 1, 1989, to Michael Fraysier and Christina Russo-Fraysier. Growing up, Danny was surrounded by his neighborhood family and spent countless days in free play – climbing trees, building forts, playing in the mud, and exploring the meadows, woods and streams near his home with his sister and friends. He loved the outdoors – especially, fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, mountain biking and hiking. He went on many memorable camping trips with family and friends in Vermont, in neighboring states, and in later years, out west in Wyoming and Montana. Danny shared many special adventures with his father, and they were best friends. On these outings, Danny enjoyed watching beavers slap their tails in warning on a local trout pond, seeing loons and eagles dive for their meals, being startled by a grouse taking off in the woods, watching deer, moose, and most of all, catching fish. Whether it was over a bonfire in the backyard, while camping at a local state park, or on wilderness canoe trips in the Adirondacks with his father, Danny loved cooking meat over an open fire, a must for any camping trip. (Those close to him know that he also hated mayonnaise with a passion and sometimes just the sight of it could make him queasy.) Danny had a special relationship with, and affection for, his mother, whom he nicknamed “Polliwog.” He shared his mom’s passion for tending plants and was especially proud of his raspberry bushes. He took sympathy on tree saplings that chose to grow in her garden beds and would often spend time transplanting them to different spots throughout the yard. He delighted in seeing lady slippers, trillium and other wildflowers during his frequent walks in the woods. Danny had a unique bond with his sister, Carly. He was as proud of his big sister, as she was of her little brother. Together, they were the beneficiaries of each other’s support, advice and humor. They understood each other deeply, shared a love of all animals, and devoted over the family cats, in particular. During his high school years, Danny devoted himself to the soccer and lacrosse teams at school and had a great passion for snowboarding and skateboarding which continued through his adult years. Danny was a deep thinker with an inquisitive mind. He was an avid reader, lover of music, film and philosophy. He had a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor that could lighten the darkest mood or bring you down a road of silliness. Danny was an exceptionally thoughtful and considerate person – someone you could always count on to lend a helping hand. He would put aside his troubles to help a friend in need and in turn, loved his circle of close friends and greatly valued their companionship and support. Danny graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Environmental Studies and Geography. He was a hard worker with a strong work ethic and had several jobs, including stints with Vermont State Parks, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Vermont Creamery, and most recently, Rhino Foods. He valued his Rhino co-workers and their friendship and enjoyed being part of a productive work team. Like everyone, Danny had his struggles. He battled with depression and substance abuse disorder. He had a caring and loving support group of family, friends, doctors and counselors who worked hard to help him cope with his stress and anxiety. And he worked tirelessly on these issues every single day of his life. In the end, the struggle became too much for him to bear. In addition to his mother, Christina, father, Michael, and sister, Carly, Danny is survived by his grandparents, Harry and Phyllis Fraysier, eight uncles, seven aunts, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Please join us in celebrating Danny’s life on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the new Celebration Barn at Millstone Hill in Barre Town, Vermont. See https://millstonehill.com/the-millstone-hill-event-barn/ for directions. An informal gathering of relatives and friends will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with words and memories being shared at 2 p.m. Danny loved walking in the Barre City Cow Pasture and found great solace in this open space. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the City of Barre – Danny Fraysier Memorial Fund. These funds will be used to help steward, manage and expand the Barre City Cow Pasture. Checks should be sent c/o Barre City Clerk, 6 North Main St., P.O. Box 418, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.