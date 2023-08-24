Daniel L. Robinson WHITE RIVER JCT — Daniel L. Robinson, 85 died on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born August 3, 1938 in Strafford, VT, the son of Elmer F. and Eva M. (Royce) Robinson. He attended school in Strafford and later South Royalton where he graduated in 1956 from South Royalton High School. From 1956 to 1959 he served in the U.S. Air Force. On December 13, 1959 he married Marjorie Hoyt of Lyndon, VT. For many years he worked as a master plumber in Barre, VT. In 1988 he and Marjorie took over the family farm from his father. He was proud to be the sixth generation of his family to run the “Robinson Round Barn Farm” and a seventh generation decedent of one of Strafford’s first settlers, Daniel Robinson. In 2018 they sold the farm and moved to White River Jct., T. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, sugaring, being outdoors and watching major league baseball especially the Boston Red Sox. He was also a very successful gardener. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Robinson of White River Jct., VT; a son, Ken Robinson (Carolyn) of Northfield, VT; a daughter, Linda Enright (Daniel) of Monson, ME; a brother, Carl Robinson (Patricia) of Barre, VT; a sister, Betty Brown of Lebanon, NH; a sister-in-law, Shirley Robinson of Sharon, VT and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Stuart Robinson and a brother-in-law, David Brown. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Robinson Cemetery in Strafford, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. A private message for the family may be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
