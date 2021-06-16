Daniel J. Wells WILLIAMSTOWN — Daniel J. Wells, 57, of Meadow Street, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. Born on June 24, 1963, in Montpelier, he was the son of Robert and Marion (Orcutt) Wells. He attended Rumney Elementary School in Middlesex and graduated from U32 High School. After high school, he attended Champlain College. On June 20, 1987, he married Karen Tessier in Barre. Karen and Dan had two beautiful children, Bryanna and Kaylee, who were the love of his life. There was nothing he enjoyed more in life than being a great father and friend to his beautiful daughters. Daniel enjoyed playing basketball, classic rock music, cooking, travelling to Maine and most of all time, spent with his daughters and grandson. Survivors include his daughters, Bryanna Morris and Kaylee Wells; his grandson, Carson; his siblings, Bobby, Ronnie, Joanne, Debbie, Gordy, Donny, Patricia and Peter; as well as an abundance of nieces, nephews and cousins; and his ex-wife, Karen Tessier. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Judy, Janice and Cindy. The memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
