Daniel J. Davis BARRE — The Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel J. Davis, 41, was held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre. He passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Deacon Dan Pudvah, of the St. Monica Catholic Church, led the service. Reflections and memories were offered by his stepdad Kenneth Randall and his sister Allison Randall. His aunt Pat Chaloux read a poem by Billy Collins, and his cousin Katie Jones read the 23rd Psalm. The prerecorded song Starry Starry Night by Don McLean was played. Following the service, family and friends gathered at the VFW Post #792 on the East Barre Road for a time of fellowship and sharing. Accidentally omitted from the obituary were the following family members his aunt Pat Randall, his uncle Glen Randall, and his stepsisters Jessica Lance and Michelle Sheridan. His aunts Barbara Hudson and Virginia Randall predeceased him.
