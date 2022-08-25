Daniel J. Davis BARRE — Our hearts are broken. Daniel James “Dan” Davis, 41, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend left us on Saturday, August 20, 2022, after his struggle with addiction. Born on April 25, 1981, in Berlin, he was the son of Hilton Davis and Alberta (Chaloux) Randall and stepdad Kenneth Randall. Dan attended Barre Town Elementary School and participated in soccer and basketball during those years. While attending Spaulding High School (SHS), he completed the Phoenix Program and graduated with honors in 2000. He worked for his parents for many years, then on his own after moving to Colchester. He loved his Thunderbird, Audi and BMW – if it went fast, he drove it. Dan was a gifted artist and fly fishing was his passion. Dan was a very talented carpenter, especially finish carpentry. He loved his family dearly, especially his two nephews. His favorite place was home on East Cobble Hill Road and wandering about the woods in back. He had a very strong connection to practicing Buddhism. Dan was always seeking help for his addiction and never gave up trying. He was associated with the Howard Center in Burlington and one of his goals was to help the homeless. He would always say to anyone battling addiction to never give up hope. His Mom always told him it wasn’t about how many times you fall down but rather how many times you get up. We are forever grateful to all the caring people who helped make a difference in his life. Survivors include his mother Alberta Randall and her husband, Kenneth; his sister Allison Randall and her sons Javion and Tre’Shaun Kastner and his stepbrother Jasen Leonard; aunts and uncles, Mike (Liz) Chaloux, Pat Chaloux, Camellia (Peter) Vernon, Jeannine (Steve) Jones, Annette (Chris) Weidner, Clinton Davis, many cousins and his girlfriend Candace Alberti. He was predeceased by his father, Hilton Davis and his aunt Veronica (Davis) Mauro and cousin Sara Weidner. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Howard CenterAdministrative Services, 208 Flynn Avenue, Suite 3J, Burlington, VT 05401 or to the Turning Point Center, 489 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641.
I'm so very sorry for your loss thank you for sharing his story Rest in Peace young man
